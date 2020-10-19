 Skip to main content
Ralph Martinez
Ralph Martinez

Ralph Martinez

TowneBank is pleased to welcome Ralph J. Martinez as vice president, commercial lender. He is based at TowneBank's Iron Bridge office in Chesterfield. Martinez is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and brings 16 years of industry experience to TowneBank.

