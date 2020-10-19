TowneBank is pleased to welcome Ralph J. Martinez as vice president, commercial lender. He is based at TowneBank's Iron Bridge office in Chesterfield. Martinez is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and brings 16 years of industry experience to TowneBank.
Ralph Martinez
