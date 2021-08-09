EMC Mechanical Services is excited to announce the addition of Randy Theen to the organization as Executive Vice President of Operations. Randy will lead the Service, Manufacturing and Construction groups. Bruce Tibbetts, President, will oversee a growing sales effort and corporate administrative functions.

Randy commented, "I am excited to jump into the opportunity to work with Bruce Tibbetts in joining the EMC Mechanical team. Richmond is a growing community with a bright future. I look forward to helping grow the EMC Mechanical team to build and serve central Virginia. One of my passions is workforce development. I especially enjoy watching young people grow and become craft professionals through the apprenticeship programs that we offer. I enjoy helping young men and women transition from a job mindset into a career mindset. EMC is a great place for those life-long careers."

Randy brings a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge into the role. Thirty years of service and construction experience starting as a helper, Journey Worker Mechanic, Project Manager and ultimately in an Executive role. He is a Professional Engineer with a Master's degree from the University of Florida.

About EMC Mechanical Services