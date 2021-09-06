 Skip to main content
Raymond Kanyo
Raymond Kanyo

Raymond Kanyo

Raymond has become a CFA Charterholder and has been promoted to Co-Portfolio Manager of Taylor Hoffman's Arrington Private Fund.

