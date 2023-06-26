TowneBank announces Reggie Crawford has joined the Richmond team as vice president and branch manager of the new Short Pump Financial Center now open at 11704 West Broad Street. Crawford joined TowneBank in 2022 and has 16 years of financial services experience. He is a graduate of Savannah State University.
Reggie Crawford
