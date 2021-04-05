Richard G. Johnstone Jr. recently concluded his 36-year career with the Glen Allen-based Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives. His employment marked the longest tenure in the Association's 76-year history, including serving as member magazine editor (1985-2005) and for the last 22 years as general manager/CEO. He is believed to be the only individual to serve as president of both the National Rural Electric Statewide Editors Association and the National Rural Electric Statewide Managers Association. Among highlights of his career, Johnstone noted the tripling of the circulation of the association's member magazine, Cooperative Living, from about 200,000 in 1985 to nearly 600,000 today; growth of the Gaff-n-Go Lineworker's Rodeo into one of the largest regional utility rodeos in the nation; creation of a scholarship foundation that has helped more than 800 deserving young people in its 21 years; and the opening in 2019 of a state-of-the-art regional training center in Fluvanna County to provide continuing education to lineworkers, other co-op professionals and board members.