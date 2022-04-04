Rick Hamilton, a leading inventor and authority on technology and innovation, has joined the Focused Ultrasound Foundation as Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer. Hamilton is the one of the world's most prolific inventors with more than 1,040 patents, standing just behind Thomas Edison. He has spent nearly 30 years at Fortune 50 organizations and is an expert in cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and intellectual property. He was formerly an Executive IT Architect and Master Inventor at IBM, where at one point he was the most prolific inventor in company history. Most recently, Hamilton was Vice President and Senior Distinguished Engineer at Optum. He has also worked across UnitedHealth Group's strategic imperatives, including machine learning, genomics, blockchain, IoT, and cybersecurity, to help people live healthier lives and make healthcare work better. "Rick has been actively involved with the Foundation on a regular basis for more than six years as an advisor and consultant," said Foundation Chairman Neal F. Kassell, MD. "In this new role, he brings experience and expertise that will enhance the effectiveness of our all-star team and result in a quantum improvement in achieving our goal of making focused ultrasound a global standard of care that will improve the lives of millions of people."