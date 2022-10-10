Marriott & Co., a middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Rob Rini as a Senior Analyst. Prior to joining Marriott & Co., Rob was an Analyst at Truist Securities. Rob received his B.S. in Finance from the Wilbur O. and Ann Powers Business School at Clemson University.
