Brown hired to lead Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Companies

Robert F. "Bob" Brown, FCAS, has been named executive vice president and general manager of the Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Companies and Countryway Insurance Co., effective June 12.

VFBMIC and Countryway have a financial strength rating of A from AM Best, the world's largest credit-rating agency. VFBMIC also is the largest writer of farmowner insurance in Virginia, and a top 10 provider of personal auto and homeowner insurance in the state.

Brown has served on Farm Bureau's insurance management team since 2012 as senior vice president of product development and actuarial. In 2013 he was named to the National Independent Statistical Services Board of Directors, and he has served as board chairman since 2018.

Brown came to Farm Bureau from Travelers Insurance, where he served in a variety of roles, primarily in product management and strategy. He holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., and has been a fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society since 2000.