Robert Findling, M.D.

has been appointed to the MCV Foundation Board of Trustees. He is an MCV Campus alumnus and chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the VCU School of Medicine, as well as interim medical director of the Virginia Treatment Center for Children and interim chair of the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Dr. Findling serves as the ex officio representative from the VCU Health System Board of Directors. "We dedicate our efforts beyond the provision of superb clinical care we also have the privilege of advancing medicine through both research and teaching," he said. "Those in academic medicine have the unique and powerful opportunity to make the greatest differences in patients' lives."

