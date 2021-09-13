United Network for Organ Sharing, the nation's transplant system, is pleased to announce the promotion of Roger Brown to director of Policy and Community Relations. Brown leads the team that facilitates transplant policy development by engaging the community and including the expertise and voices of all stakeholders.
Roger Brown
