 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roger Brown
0 Comments

Roger Brown

  • 0
Roger Brown

United Network for Organ Sharing, the nation's transplant system, is pleased to announce the promotion of Roger Brown to director of Policy and Community Relations. Brown leads the team that facilitates transplant policy development by engaging the community and including the expertise and voices of all stakeholders.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have financial flexibility

Related to this story

Most Popular

Raymond Kanyo
On the Move

Raymond Kanyo

Raymond has become a CFA Charterholder and has been promoted to Co-Portfolio Manager of Taylor Hoffman's Arrington Private Fund.

Mike Muldowney
On the Move

Mike Muldowney

Warren Whitney is a management consulting firm serving privately-held and nonprofit organizations. We are pleased to welcome Mike Muldowney to…

Ishan T. Shah, MD
On the Move

Ishan T. Shah, MD

Dr. Ishan T. Shah joins Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists as a board certified cardiologist with specialty training in cardiac imaging inclu…

Ashley Charity
On the Move

Ashley Charity

TowneBank welcomes Ashley Charity as vice president and branch manager of TowneBank at Village Shopping Center. Charity has over 17 years of i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News