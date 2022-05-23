Ron Thomas May 23, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Progressive Design Inc. is pleased to welcome Ron Thomas as a Construction Manager. Ron was formerly with Burns & McDonnell. 0 Comments Tags Ron Thomas Progressive Design Inc. Manager Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Mastercard to begin trial tech program where you pay with your face Turning Point Pen Co., a luxury custom pen company Turning Point Pen Co., a luxury custom pen company Musk Wants Twitter to Prove Bot Claims Before Takeover AP Musk Wants Twitter to Prove Bot Claims Before Takeover Save money by cutting costs from the top down Save money by cutting costs from the top down