Hairfield Morton, PLC Is pleased to announce that Ross C. Allen, Top Attorney Rising Star for Richmond and Virginia, has joined the firm as an associate with extensive experience in real estate litigation matters including partition suits and quiet title actions, commercial and residential real estate transactions, zoning matters, residential and commercial leases, mechanics liens, restrictive covenants, contract negotiation and all aspects of business law including working with developers. He regularly practices in General District and Circuit Court.
Ross graduated from Florida State University and Regent University School of Law. Ross enjoys golfing, cooking, and spending time with his wonderful wife, Anna.
Hairfield Morton PLC is a full service law firm located in Bon Air founded in 1986. www.hmalaw.com