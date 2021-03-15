 Skip to main content
Ryan J. Starks
Ryan J. Starks

Ryan J. Starks

The Virginia law firm Gentry Locke is pleased to welcome Ryan Starks to its Richmond office. Starks will work in the firm's commercial litigation practice group, representing private and public sector clients in complex civil disputes. Starks is the most recent addition to the firm's rapidly expanding Richmond office.

