Chesapeake Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Sam Poole to Chief Retail Officer. Mr. Poole will oversee Chesapeake Bank's retail branch network, their Solution Center (call center), and the customer service and sales provided by these channels. He has been with Chesapeake since 2013, and has 25 years of banking experience. Mr. Poole is a Graduate of Becker College, a 2004 graduate of the Virginia Bankers Association School of Bank Management, and he graduated in 2013 from LEAD Historic Triangle, a Greater Williamsburg Chamber & Tourism Alliance sponsored program. In 2019 he completed the Center for Creative Leadership's Leadership Development Program and graduated from The Virginia Banker's Association Executive Leadership Institute. He is currently enrolled in the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania. Sam serves on the board of directors for the Relationship Foundation and announces high school football games at Atlee High School in Mechanicsville, Virginia.