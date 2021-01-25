 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Samantha Sedivy
0 comments

Samantha Sedivy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Samantha Sedivy

Congratulations to Samantha Sedivy for her promotion to Associate in the Richmond office of Reed Smith. Samantha is a member of the Global Regulatory Enforcement Group as a part of the Virginia Government Relations Team. She works primarily on matters of interest to clients that are before the Virginia General Assembly, including legislative and regulatory monitoring, analysis, and reporting, regulatory compliance, and campaign finance issues.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alec Schleicher
On the Move

Alec Schleicher

TowneBank welcomes Schleicher as assistant vice president, commercial banking officer. He is based at TowneBank's office in downtown Richmond.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News