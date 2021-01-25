Congratulations to Samantha Sedivy for her promotion to Associate in the Richmond office of Reed Smith. Samantha is a member of the Global Regulatory Enforcement Group as a part of the Virginia Government Relations Team. She works primarily on matters of interest to clients that are before the Virginia General Assembly, including legislative and regulatory monitoring, analysis, and reporting, regulatory compliance, and campaign finance issues.
