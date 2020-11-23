 Skip to main content
Sara James Shelton
Sara James Shelton

Sara James Shelton

Sara James Shelton has joined Fahrenheit Advisors, a middle-market consulting & advisory firm, as the Human Capital Management Practice Area Lead. Sara brings experience in management consulting and leadership coaching driving cultural change, organizational effectiveness, and employee engagement.

