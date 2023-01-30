 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sarah McCormick

  • 0
Sarah McCormick

Joyner Fine Properties is pleased to announce that Sarah has joined the Reynolds Crossing office.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

has been named Senior Brand Ambassador for Commonwealth Commercial Partners (CCP), a leading commercial real estate firm headquartered in Rich…

Jacob Favaro, CPA, CFP

Jacob Favaro, CPA, CFP

Jacob will be joining Brown Edwards as a partner February 1, 2023. Brown Edwards Prior to joining Brown Edwards, Jacob was a partner at Keiter…

Jean Fee

Jean Fee

Jean Fee has joined the Weinstein JCC as Director of Finance. Her career in accounting and finance roles began as a Staff Accountant and progr…

Marcia Davis

Marcia Davis

Warren Whitney is a management consulting firm serving privately-held and nonprofit organizations. We are pleased to welcome Marcia Davis to o…

Watch Now: Related Video

Brandefy founder Meg Pryde on the app and skincare line

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News