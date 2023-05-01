The Old Dominion Group Scott has been promoted to Vice President of Operations at Old Dominion Firestopping. Scott began his journey with ODF in 1999 and brings over 24 years of experience to his new role. "Scott has capably led our field operations for many years" noted Richard Lee, President of ODF, "so this promotion is really just an acknowledgement of Scott's impact on our field execution efforts. Scott will also now oversee our project management personnel based in our various offices, so in that respect Scott's influence will grow." Jeff Davoud, President, and CEO of the Old Dominion Group stated "We are thrilled to see Scott move forward in his career. His commitment to both our customers and to our field teams is deep and noteworthy, so we are excited to provide Scott with this opportunity to continue to impact ODF's strategic direction and to help us groom the next generation of leaders within ODF. Scott is a trusted and highly valuable leader and I look forward to seeing the great impact that he will continue to have on our success moving forward." In his new role, Scott will be responsible for overseeing all ODF projects, ensuring that they are completed safely, on time, within budget, and to the highest standards of quality. He will also work closely with The Old Dominion Group (ODG) of affiliate companies to ensure that the execution of each of ODF's projects is aligned with ODG's overall business strategy and goals. Scott has a reputation for building and leading high-performing teams, delivering remarkable results and, above all else, ensuring customer delight. Founded in 1981, The Old Dominion Group is a national specialty services contractor, who provides a wide range of trades to major construction projects. All of the companies that make up ODG are committed to a shared mission: To build great projects, grow exceptional teams and Do What We Say We Will Do (DWYSYWD).