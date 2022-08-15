 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shannon Wray

  • 0

Susan Pryor, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, has been promoted to principal with Quinn Evans. Shannon Wray, CID, IIDA, LEED AP, has been promoted to principal with Quinn Evans. Quinn Evans Quinn Evans is a leading national planning and design firm and a women-owned business enterprise specializing in cultural, institutional, educational, commercial, and historic preservation projects. Projects in Virginia include the expansion of Spotsylvania Middle School, the Fairfield Area Library, Fluvanna High School, VCU's new STEM building, and the renovation of Old City Hall in Richmond.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tammy Maxey

Tammy Maxey

has been named executive director for Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. Maxey has led the Virginia AITC program for 16 years and has crea…

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney Raising Disney+ Price by 38%

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News