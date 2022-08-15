Susan Pryor, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, has been promoted to principal with Quinn Evans. Shannon Wray, CID, IIDA, LEED AP, has been promoted to principal with Quinn Evans. Quinn Evans Quinn Evans is a leading national planning and design firm and a women-owned business enterprise specializing in cultural, institutional, educational, commercial, and historic preservation projects. Projects in Virginia include the expansion of Spotsylvania Middle School, the Fairfield Area Library, Fluvanna High School, VCU's new STEM building, and the renovation of Old City Hall in Richmond.