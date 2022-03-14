 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shareema D. Williams

TowneBank welcomes Shareema D. Williams as senior vice president. Williams brings 14 years of financial experience to her role as a commercial banker at the TowneBank location in Innsbrook. She is a graduate of Virginia State University and the Virginia Bankers Association School of Bank Management.

