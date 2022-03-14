TowneBank welcomes Shareema D. Williams as senior vice president. Williams brings 14 years of financial experience to her role as a commercial banker at the TowneBank location in Innsbrook. She is a graduate of Virginia State University and the Virginia Bankers Association School of Bank Management.
Shareema D. Williams
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stephen joins Atlantic Union Bank as VP, SBA Lending Relationship Manager to help facilitate the growth of SBA Lending focusing on expanding t…
Chris Shockley - President and CEO at Virginia Credit Union