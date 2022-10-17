Shari Barkin, MD, MSHS

Dr. Shari Barkin is physician-in-chief at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at VCU School of Medicine. She comes to CHoR from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. An internationally recognized leader in academic pediatrics, Dr. Barkin leads a faculty of more than 230 physicians across nearly 50 pediatric specialties and is actively involved in preparations for the hospital to open its new, 16-story inpatient and emergency Children's Tower in the spring. Dr. Barkin, a general pediatrician by training, received her medical degree from the University of Cincinnati and completed her pediatric residency at Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and a Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholars fellowship in health services research at UCLA. She is also known for her clinical research including conducting pragmatic trials in community and clinical settings. Her work addresses health disparities and health equity in areas including obesity, food security and access to health care. Dr. Barkin is mission-driven, community-oriented and will play a pivotal role in the continued advancement of children's health at CHoR and across the Commonwealth.