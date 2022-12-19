 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with CraftMaster Homes who are sponsoring 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Shawn Pickett

  • 0
Shawn Pickett

Joyner Fine Properties is pleased to announce that Shawn has joined the Midlothian office.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sam Poole

Sam Poole

Chesapeake Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Sam Poole to Chief Retail Officer. Mr. Poole will oversee Chesapeake Bank's retail bra…

David Lanning, MD, PhD

David Lanning, MD, PhD

Dr. David Lanning has been named the inaugural associate chief medical officer for Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. In this role he wil…

Mary Ellen Viglis

Mary Ellen Viglis

McShin is excited to welcome Mary Ellen Viglis to our Board of Directors. She is an amazing advocate for those with Substance Use Disorders.

Trina Sandschafer, AIA, LEED AP

Trina Sandschafer, AIA, LEED AP

Kahler Slater has promoted Trina to Executive Vice President, providing firmwide leadership and overall strategic direction. She serves as Des…

Mark D. Nichols

Mark D. Nichols

with Duke Development LLC is Chair of the St. Joseph's Villa Board of Trustees with Blue Ridge Bank is Chair-Elect of the St. Joseph's Villa B…

Tracie Parent

Tracie Parent

Kahler Slater has been promoted Tracie to Executive Vice President, providing firmwide leadership and overall strategic direction. As CFO and …

John David Gibson

John David Gibson

McShin would like to welcome John David to our Board of Directors. He is a lawyer in long term recovery.

Watch Now: Related Video

MacKenzie Scott Unveils New Website That Chronicles Donations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News