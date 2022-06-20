TowneBank welcomes Simeon Harris as senior vice president and commercial banking officer based at the Chesterfield Financial Center on Iron Bridge Road. Harris has 18 years of experience and is a graduate of Old Dominion University. He serves on the board for Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, UTURN, and ChildSavers.
Simeon Harris
Related to this story
Most Popular
Darrin Johnson Announced as Chair of 2022 Heart Challenge Effort The American Heart Association has named Darrin Johnson, Plan President at Mo…
is the new Director of Marketing and Communications at Richmond Region Tourism.