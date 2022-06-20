 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Simeon Harris

Simeon Harris

TowneBank welcomes Simeon Harris as senior vice president and commercial banking officer based at the Chesterfield Financial Center on Iron Bridge Road. Harris has 18 years of experience and is a graduate of Old Dominion University. He serves on the board for Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, UTURN, and ChildSavers.

