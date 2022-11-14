 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chesapeake Bank is pleased to announce that they have added Stephanie Chaufournier to their board of directors. Ms. Chaufournier is Managing Partner of Avenir Advisors, LLC, a consulting firm focused on the online payments industry and specializing in strategic planning, partnership development, product development & management, and project management. Prior to founding Avenir Advisors, she served as Executive Vice President & General Manager for Online Resources Corporation (ORCC since acquired by ACI) where she was responsible for ORCC's Banking Payments division. Previously, she served as Chief Operating Officer & Treasurer of Inovix Imaging Technologies, a private equity backed start-up company focused on high resolution imaging technologies. Early in her career, Ms. Chaufournier worked at American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) in New York where she served as corporate Vice President & Assistant to the President. Stephanie also serves on the bank's Technology Advisory Board. She holds a bachelor's degree from Denison University and a master's degree from Johns Hopkins University (SAIS).

