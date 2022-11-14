Chesapeake Bank is pleased to announce that they have added Stephanie Chaufournier to their board of directors. Ms. Chaufournier is Managing Partner of Avenir Advisors, LLC, a consulting firm focused on the online payments industry and specializing in strategic planning, partnership development, product development & management, and project management. Prior to founding Avenir Advisors, she served as Executive Vice President & General Manager for Online Resources Corporation (ORCC since acquired by ACI) where she was responsible for ORCC's Banking Payments division. Previously, she served as Chief Operating Officer & Treasurer of Inovix Imaging Technologies, a private equity backed start-up company focused on high resolution imaging technologies. Early in her career, Ms. Chaufournier worked at American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) in New York where she served as corporate Vice President & Assistant to the President. Stephanie also serves on the bank's Technology Advisory Board. She holds a bachelor's degree from Denison University and a master's degree from Johns Hopkins University (SAIS).