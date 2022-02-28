Stephen joins Atlantic Union Bank as VP, SBA Lending Relationship Manager to help facilitate the growth of SBA Lending focusing on expanding the 7(a) program. Within his 28 years in the financial services industry, he has over 10 years of experience in Business and Commercial Relationship management as well as credit experience both in SBA and Conventional Lending. Stephen helps his clients achieve financial success through his extensive knowledge, attention to detail, and clear communication. Contact Stephen at Stephen.Schwarz@AtlanticUnionBank.com, 804-486-2126
Stephen Schwarz
