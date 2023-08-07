TowneBank announces the promotion of Stephen Webb to senior vice president. Webb has been a member of the Towne family for seven years and is based at the TowneBank location in downtown Richmond. Webb graduated from James Madison University and earned his MBA from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Stephen Webb
