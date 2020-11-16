Sterling Eanes

Chesapeake Payment Systems is a full-service payments solutions company that offers secure, competitively priced merchant services for businesses. A division of Chesapeake Bank, they are one of 25 banks in the United States that does direct processing through Visa and MasterCard. Their payments line-up includes basic credit and debit card processing, gateways and e-commerce solutions, point-of-sale systems with inventory management, loyalty and gift card programs, and ACH services. In addition to direct sales, they work with agent partners and independent sales organizations. Chesapeake Payment Systems serves the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, Williamsburg, Richmond and surrounding markets.