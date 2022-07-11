 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steve Henderson Joins Heritage¿s Leadership Team

We are delighted to welcome Steve Henderson as the Director of Private Investments and Foundation Strategies for Heritage Wealth Advisors. Steve is a member of the Investment Policy Committee and is heavily involved with investment strategy, asset allocation, implementation, and manager due diligence. Steve leads our alternative investment strategies. Prior to Heritage, Steve spent nine years with Spider Management as the Managing Director of Investments. Steve previously held senior investment roles with the $50 billion pension of the Virginia Retirement System (VRS). Steve is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®). He holds a Master of Business Administration from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Richmond. Steve serves on the Boards of The Steward School and the Virginia Commonwealth University Investment Management Company. Steve brings over 30 years of investment industry experience and expertise to Heritage Wealth Advisors.

