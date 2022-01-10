 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Subhash Jaini
Subhash Jaini

Subhash Jaini

joins Keiter CPAs as Managing Director of the newly established Innovative Data Solutions group. Jaini previously founded Precizion Solutions and has over a decade of experience working with businesses and nonprofits on machine learning, what if analysis, text mining, spatial analytics, consulting, and decision simulation. This new Keiter service will provide data science services that will transform data into decision making resources.

Jerrine Lee
On the Move

Jerrine Lee

is now Vice President of Sales at Richmond Region Tourism. The team is confident that Jerrine will lead with passion and innovation.

