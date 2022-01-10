Subhash Jaini

joins Keiter CPAs as Managing Director of the newly established Innovative Data Solutions group. Jaini previously founded Precizion Solutions and has over a decade of experience working with businesses and nonprofits on machine learning, what if analysis, text mining, spatial analytics, consulting, and decision simulation. This new Keiter service will provide data science services that will transform data into decision making resources.
