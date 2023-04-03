Ms. Taylor holds advanced degrees from VCU and UVA. Retired from the VCU School of Nursing faculty, she volunteers on multiple boards, including the Junior League, the Valentine Museum Junior Board and Guild, Tuckahoe Garden Club, Richmond Historic Garden Week, The Woman's Club, and UVA School of Nursing Alumni Association. The Bolling Haxall House Foundation is responsible for maintaining the home of The Woman's Club and ensuring it remains a vital community resource for the Metro Richmond community.
Sue Childers Taylor, The Bolling Haxall House Foundation Chair
Related to this story
Most Popular
TowneBank announces the promotion of Michelle Mogel to vice president. Mogel is the financial literacy manager in Richmond and has been a memb…
April Payne, MBA, LNHA, chief quality & regulatory affairs officer and executive director of VCAL of Virginia Health Care Association Virg…
Dr. Glenn has taught at the university level at several institutions in Virginia and Alabama and was the Dean of the School of Arts and Humani…
Ms. Grier is the former Director of Corporate Philanthropy for Dominion Resources and the former Vice President of the Dominion Foundation. Sh…