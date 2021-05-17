 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Susan P. Quinn
0 comments

Susan P. Quinn

  • 0
Susan P. Quinn

Chesapeake Financial Shares, holding company for Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management, has announced the election of Susan P. Quinn to its board of directors.

"We are excited with Susan's election to our board of directors and the addition of significant sales, marketing and leadership expertise," said Chesapeake Chairman, CEO and President Jeffrey M. Szyperski. "She brings key experience and perspective as we continue to execute against our strategy and focus on providing topnotch financial services for our customers and clients and maximizing value for our shareholders."

Quinn is President and CEO of circle S studio, a consulting, branding and digital agency focused on the financial industry and middle market professional service firms located throughout the country. Before starting her own firm over 35 years ago, Quinn was retail marketing manager for Central Fidelity Bank (now Wells Fargo Bank).

In 2020 Quinn became a certified executive coach to CEOs and emerging leaders in their quest to create optimal personal and professional performance. She also mentors students at her alma mater, Randolph-Macon College, and the MBA program at University of Richmond. She currently serves as a member of the board of trustees at Randolph-Macon and the boards of directors of Virginia Repertory Theatre and the Community Bankers' Bank.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dumb mistakes you can avoid when investing

Related to this story

Most Popular

Josephine Roebuck
On the Move

Josephine Roebuck

Geoff McDonald & Associates, a Richmond personal injury law firm, announces the addition of a senior manager.

Lynne Robinson
On the Move

Lynne Robinson

Geoff McDonald & Associates, a Richmond personal injury law firm, announces the addition of a senior manager.

Michelle Thomson
On the Move

Michelle Thomson

SOAR365, a non-profit organization providing programs and services for individuals with disabilities, is pleased to announce that Michelle Tho…

Hayley Gilbert
On the Move

Hayley Gilbert

Hayley Gilbert has been hired as a digital marketing coordinator at initiate-it, a digital-first marketing and advertising agency in Richmond.…

Dave Berry
On the Move

Dave Berry

Dave Berry, CPA recently joined forces with Tom Kozusko at CFO Professional Services to give his clients a home while he starts to take a step…

Krysta Jones
On the Move

Krysta Jones

The Virginia Promise Partnership is pleased to announce that Krysta Jones will be the coalition's first Director, as the group works to achiev…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News