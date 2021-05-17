Chesapeake Financial Shares, holding company for Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management, has announced the election of Susan P. Quinn to its board of directors.

"We are excited with Susan's election to our board of directors and the addition of significant sales, marketing and leadership expertise," said Chesapeake Chairman, CEO and President Jeffrey M. Szyperski. "She brings key experience and perspective as we continue to execute against our strategy and focus on providing topnotch financial services for our customers and clients and maximizing value for our shareholders."

Quinn is President and CEO of circle S studio, a consulting, branding and digital agency focused on the financial industry and middle market professional service firms located throughout the country. Before starting her own firm over 35 years ago, Quinn was retail marketing manager for Central Fidelity Bank (now Wells Fargo Bank).