Quinn Evans, an architecture, interior design, planning, landscape architecture, and historic preservation firm, has announced that Susan Pryor, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, has been named co-director of the Richmond office. Pryor will work with Charles Piper, AIA, to oversee operations in the office, which employs more than 35 staff members.
Susan Pryor
