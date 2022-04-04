 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Susan Pryor

Susan Pryor

Quinn Evans, an architecture, interior design, planning, landscape architecture, and historic preservation firm, has announced that Susan Pryor, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, has been named co-director of the Richmond office. Pryor will work with Charles Piper, AIA, to oversee operations in the office, which employs more than 35 staff members.

