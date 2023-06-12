Susan Reed, AIA, NCARB, with Glavé & Holmes Architecture was elevated to Principal. Susan is the Director of the firm's Historic Preservation Studio and has over 20 years of experience working exclusively on historic properties. Some of her noteworthy projects include the award-winning Scott House Rehabilitation at Virginia Commonwealth University and the Carr's Hill Rehabilitation at the University of Virginia. Susan directs a wide range of historic services for clients including restoration and rehabilitation design, the design of historically compatible new additions, Historic Structure Reports, condition assessments, preservation plans, National Register Nominations, and State and Federal Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits.