CarMax is pleased to announce that Suzanne Cardwell has joined the company as Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer.
Cardwell is responsible for leading the company's D&I strategy and initiatives, including implementing programs that promote a diverse and inclusive workplace culture.
She will also serve as a member of CarMax's D&I Executive Steering Committee and chairwoman of the D&I Council.
As an Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility expert, certified executive coach and member of the LGBTQ community, Cardwell has more than 15 years of experience working with businesses to drive organization-wide culture change.