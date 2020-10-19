 Skip to main content
Suzanne Cardwell
Suzanne Cardwell

Suzanne Cardwell

CarMax is pleased to announce that Suzanne Cardwell has joined the company as Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer.

Cardwell is responsible for leading the company's D&I strategy and initiatives, including implementing programs that promote a diverse and inclusive workplace culture.

She will also serve as a member of CarMax's D&I Executive Steering Committee and chairwoman of the D&I Council.

As an Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility expert, certified executive coach and member of the LGBTQ community, Cardwell has more than 15 years of experience working with businesses to drive organization-wide culture change.

