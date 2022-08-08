Tammy Maxey

has been named executive director for Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. Maxey has led the Virginia AITC program for 16 years and has created educational programs, conducted agricultural trainings and workshops for teachers and increased outreach to students and educators. She is a board member for the National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization and is its past president. She also is a past board member for the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture. Prior to joining Virginia AITC, Maxey worked as an elementary and middle school teacher and served as a middle school principal.