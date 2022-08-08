has been named executive director for Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. Maxey has led the Virginia AITC program for 16 years and has created educational programs, conducted agricultural trainings and workshops for teachers and increased outreach to students and educators. She is a board member for the National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization and is its past president. She also is a past board member for the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture. Prior to joining Virginia AITC, Maxey worked as an elementary and middle school teacher and served as a middle school principal.
Tammy Maxey
Related to this story
Most Popular
was promoted to Managing Director at Spurrier Group, a performance marketing & media agency in Richmond. She will help guide business oper…
HKS has appointed Mike Drye, AIA, to Office Director of the global design firm's Richmond office. Mike will be the third generation of office …
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists (VCS) is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. David Soma to the Stony Point office. Dr. Soma joins VCS …
joins Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU as chief of pediatric cardiology. Dr. Snyder brings 22 years of pediatric cardiology, electrophys…
Thomas M. Parrish has been named President of Riverside Brick & Supply Company effective August 1, 2022. A graduate of Hampden-Sydney Coll…
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists (VCS) is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Michael Rehorn. Dr. Rehorn joins VCS following a fellowsh…