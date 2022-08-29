 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylan "Ty" Bozkurt

Taylan "Ty" Bozkurt

MEDARVA Healthcare's Board of Directors unanimously voted Taylan "Ty" Bozkurt as the organization's president and CEO. Bozkurt will oversee all operations of Central Virginia's only independent, non-profit health system, including the region's largest ambulatory surgery center, imaging and low vision centers, and the MEDARVA Foundation. Find out more about MEDARVA Healthcare at www.medarva.com.

