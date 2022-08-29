MEDARVA Healthcare's Board of Directors unanimously voted Taylan "Ty" Bozkurt as the organization's president and CEO. Bozkurt will oversee all operations of Central Virginia's only independent, non-profit health system, including the region's largest ambulatory surgery center, imaging and low vision centers, and the MEDARVA Foundation. Find out more about MEDARVA Healthcare at www.medarva.com.
Taylan "Ty" Bozkurt
