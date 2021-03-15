 Skip to main content
Taylor Miles has been promoted to associate media director at NDP, a full-service advertising and marketing agency headquartered in Richmond. She is responsible for developing and analyzing creative marketing campaigns for clients. Also, she will build relationships with agency partners and closely monitor media trends and technologies.

