The Doorways
The Doorways

is pleased to announce its 2020-2021 board of directors: President, Blair Nelsen, SCI Management; Immediate Past Chair, Brett Mutnick, ColonialWebb; Treasurer, Susan Frank, UDig; Secretary, Leslie Flanary, CPA; Joyce Burgess, MCVH Auxiliary; Richard Dickinson, TowneBank; Oscarlyn Elder, Truist; Marsha Ginther, Community Volunteer; Kathy Graziano, Consultant; Randal Greene, Virginia Commonwealth Bank; Gail Johnson, LeafSpring School; Jim Jollay, Retired Investment Executive; Kevin King, SBK Financial; Fred Moore, Big River Advertising; Jaime Pickett, Pet Paradise; Savon Sampson, EAB; Vickie Snead, Community Volunteer; Rebekah Stewart, Diamond Healthcare; Tom Tichenor, Marsh & McLennan; Penny Trentham, VCU Health System; Charlie Whitaker, Altria; Henry Willett, Christian & Barton, LLP; Matt Williams, Valeo Financial Advisors; and Steve Zacharias, Transact Capital.

