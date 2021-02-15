The Honorable William Howell served Virginia in the House of Delegates for almost thirty years.
The Virginia War Memorial Foundation is proud to announce the election of Del. Bill Howell to the Board of Directors, Class of 2024. A Virginia native, Howell has devoted his professional lives to public service. Howell served 26 years in Virginia's House of Delegates, fifteen as Speaker. He joins a prestigious group of business and military leaders across the Commonwealth who serve on the Board and support the Memorial's programs.
LCOL Joseph C. Barto, III, USA (Ret.); Dr. Charles F. Bryan, Jr.; Mr. John V. Cogbill, III; Mr. Bill Davis; CDR Paul E. Galanti USN (Ret.); MG LH Ginn, III, USA (Ret.); Ms. Alison M. Kaufmann; CWO-3 Michael A. Kord, USMC (Ret.); Ms. Shari E. Litow; Hon. John M. O'Bannon, III, MD; and LCOL Ronald O. White, USA (Ret.) also renewed their terms on the Foundation Board until 2024.