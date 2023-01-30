Theodore (Ted) I. Brenner

Ted Brenner joins Butler Snow's Tort, Transportation and Specialized Litigation group with over 40 years of award-winning litigation experience across trial and appellate matters, insurance disputes and more. Brenner has been recognized as one of the Best Lawyers in America® since 2012 and awarded Lawyer of the Year four times for his insurance law practice. He has received the highest recognition of AV® Preeminent under the Martindale-Hubbell® Rating System and has been recognized by the Virginia Super Lawyers multiple times for his Insurance Coverage, Civil Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution practice.