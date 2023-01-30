Ted Brenner joins Butler Snow's Tort, Transportation and Specialized Litigation group with over 40 years of award-winning litigation experience across trial and appellate matters, insurance disputes and more. Brenner has been recognized as one of the Best Lawyers in America® since 2012 and awarded Lawyer of the Year four times for his insurance law practice. He has received the highest recognition of AV® Preeminent under the Martindale-Hubbell® Rating System and has been recognized by the Virginia Super Lawyers multiple times for his Insurance Coverage, Civil Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution practice.
Theodore (Ted) I. Brenner
Related to this story
Most Popular
has been named Senior Brand Ambassador for Commonwealth Commercial Partners (CCP), a leading commercial real estate firm headquartered in Rich…
Jacob will be joining Brown Edwards as a partner February 1, 2023. Brown Edwards Prior to joining Brown Edwards, Jacob was a partner at Keiter…
Jean Fee has joined the Weinstein JCC as Director of Finance. Her career in accounting and finance roles began as a Staff Accountant and progr…
Warren Whitney is a management consulting firm serving privately-held and nonprofit organizations. We are pleased to welcome Marcia Davis to o…