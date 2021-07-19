Thom Wright, Ph.D.

Covenant Woods is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Thom Wright as President and Chief Executive Officer. Thom joins Covenant Woods on August 2, 2021, following the July 31st retirement of John Dwyer, who served as President & CEO since 2013.

"After a rigorous national search, the Board found an ideal candidate who will ardently lead and enhance our strategic direction, engage our residents and staff, and advance our community presence," said David Fuller, Chair of the Search Committee. Thom has more than 20 years' experience in senior living services and is currently the CEO of a two campus not-for-profit community in Massachusetts.

Covenant Woods, located in Mechanicsville, is a not-for-profit Lifeplan community that is CARF-CCAC accredited, Medicare certified, and offers independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care. Additional services include a home health agency, hospice, and a successful catering business. Located on 90+ acres of open spaces and nature trails,