Thomas M. Parrish

Thomas M. Parrish has been named President of Riverside Brick & Supply Company effective August 1, 2022. A graduate of Hampden-Sydney College, Mr. Parrish has been with the Company since 1996, for many years serving as its Vice President and as a member of the Board of Directors. Preston M. Steele has been named to succeed him as Vice President.

