Thomas M. Parrish has been named President of Riverside Brick & Supply Company effective August 1, 2022. A graduate of Hampden-Sydney College, Mr. Parrish has been with the Company since 1996, for many years serving as its Vice President and as a member of the Board of Directors. Preston M. Steele has been named to succeed him as Vice President.
Thomas M. Parrish
Related to this story
Most Popular
Progressive Design is pleased to welcome Jalen Baine as a Electrical Engineering Intern. Baine is currently a student at Virginia Tech.
Progressive Design is pleased to welcome Garrett Mass as a Electrical Designer. Mass graduated from Virginia Tech.
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists (VCS) is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. David Soma to the Stony Point office. Dr. Soma joins VCS …
Progressive Design is pleased to welcome Kyle Baine as a Mechanical Engineer. Baine graduated from Virginia Tech.
We are delighted to welcome Steve Henderson as the Director of Private Investments and Foundation Strategies for Heritage Wealth Advisors. Ste…
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists (VCS) is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Michael Rehorn. Dr. Rehorn joins VCS following a fellowsh…