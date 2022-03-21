Thomas O. Ryder, who served for 20 years on the Amazon Board of Directors, was elected to the Focused Ultrasound Foundation's Board of Directors at their March 1 meeting. Currently an investor, entrepreneur, and retired corporate executive, Ryder also previously served as Chairman and CEO of the Reader's Digest Association and President of American Express's Travel Related Services International, Merchant Services Worldwide, and American Express Publishing Worldwide divisions. He has experience in the publishing industry, having worked at Time Inc., CBS, and Education Today Company, Inc. where he was co-founder and CEO. Ryder has also served on numerous boards, including at Amazon for 20 years, during which time he was audit committee chairman and the first lead independent director. Other previous board appointments have included Starwood Hotels, RPX Corporation, Startek Corp, American Express International Bank, and Virgin Mobile where he was Chairman. He is also a prolific writer on the subjects of food and wine. "Tom brings his unsurpassed skills and experience to the Foundation's leadership team," said Foundation Chairman Neal F. Kassell, MD. "He will help to facilitate our efforts to overcome barriers and take advantage of opportunities to shorten the time for focused ultrasound to become a global standard of care."