Spurrier Group announces a new hire. Tiffany Brown is Account Manager for the North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL). Tiffany will handle management of the various media campaigns executed by NCEL. The agency's performance-based media product delivers measurable ROI for clients.
Tiffany Brown
