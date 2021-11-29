 Skip to main content
Tiffany Brown
Tiffany Brown

Tiffany Brown

Spurrier Group announces a new hire. Tiffany Brown is Account Manager for the North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL). Tiffany will handle management of the various media campaigns executed by NCEL. The agency's performance-based media product delivers measurable ROI for clients.

