Tim Constantino has joined Professional Printing Center as Director of Sales for the Richmond, VA market. With over 25 years of experience in the print and sign industry, Tim works directly with marketing and purchasing professionals to provide print collateral, graphics, and signs
Tim Constantino
Related to this story
Most Popular
Eric Peters has been promoted to serve as director of marketing communications at the MCV Foundation. He has been with the foundation since 20…
Jessica Barnes is the Director of Business Development for ProspectBlue, a specialized recruiting and consulting firm with deep experience in …
Ned Rider was recently named a Vice President at Scott Insurance. Rider joined Scott in 2013 and is located in the company's Richmond office. …
SIR is a 57-year-old strategy, communications, & market research advisory firm based in RVA. They recently hired & promoted staff to b…
Dina Rommel - REALTOR
SIR is a 57-year-old strategy, communications, & market research advisory firm based in RVA. They recently hired & promoted staff to b…
SIR is a 57-year-old strategy, communications, & market research advisory firm based in RVA. They recently hired & promoted staff to b…
Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia (HOME of VA) announces Marianne McGhee, CFRE, with Reynolds Community College, as HOME of VA Boar…
Motleys Industrial welcomes David Driskill to the team as Sales Manager. David's 25+ years of experience in equipment sales and management wit…