Tim Constantino
Tim Constantino

Tim Constantino

Tim Constantino has joined Professional Printing Center as Director of Sales for the Richmond, VA market. With over 25 years of experience in the print and sign industry, Tim works directly with marketing and purchasing professionals to provide print collateral, graphics, and signs

