is Director of Marketing at Commonwealth Commercial Partners Commonwealth Commercial Partners (CCP), a leading commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond with offices in Hampton Roads and several states, announces that Tina Sherrod has joined the firm as Director of Marketing. She brings more than 20 years of marketing experience working in a variety of industries ranging from nonprofit to Fortune 200 companies. Prior to joining CCP, she worked at Capital One in the Brand Department developing messaging strategies to elevate Capital One's external presence as a tech leader. Most notably, she managed co-marketing relationships with Apple and Amazon, which included case studies, targeted media interviews and speaking opportunities. Her marketing work in the nonprofit sector included leading the renaming and rebranding efforts of the Visual Arts Center of Richmond. Earlier in her career before moving to Richmond, she spent almost 10 years in New York City, working in publishing at Random House and as an Account Manager at several ad agencies working with such clients as Toyota, Colgate-Palmolive and Kronenbourg. A graduate of Hollins College with a degree in Communications, she is an active member in the community serving on the Junior Board of the Children's Hospital Foundation and Tad's Kids. Learn more at commonwealthcommercial.com.