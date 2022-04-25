Tom Jester, FAIA, FAPT, LEED AP, has been named chief operating officer with Quinn Evans, an award-winning architecture, interior design, planning, landscape architecture, and historic preservation firm. Quinn Evans has six offices throughout the mid-Atlantic and Midwest, including Richmond.
Tom Jester
