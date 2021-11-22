Richmond Region Tourism is thrilled to introduce Tom Loftus as the new Vice President of Marketing. Loftus has more than 30 years of strategic marketing, communications and public relations experience across six different industries including tourism, legal, hotels, manufacturing, utility, and spaceflight, and comes to RRT from Pittsburgh where he was the CMO for VisitPITTSBURGH. Welcome, Tom!
Tom Loftus
