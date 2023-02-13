has joined Virginia's Gateway Region Economic Development Organization as Managing Director, Business Investments. Prior to this role, he served as Director of Lead Generation for the Business Investment team at the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP). In that position, Tom collaborated with senior leadership to support the development of a comprehensive lead generation strategy to target corporate prospects and site selection consultants in VEDP's target markets and industry sectors. He has successfully worked with some of the world's most successful companies. Learn more at gatewayregion.com.