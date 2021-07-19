 Skip to main content
ToniMarie Illuzzi
ToniMarie Illuzzi

ToniMarie Illuzzi

ToniMarie Illuzzi was hired as senior digital specialist on NDP's Neathawk360 digital media team in Richmond. She had handled digital media campaigns for luxury and large brand accounts at agencies in Manhattan and New Jersey. NDP is a full-service advertising and marketing agency headquartered in Richmond.

